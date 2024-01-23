 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Flash floods inundate homes, overturn cars in San Diego

Torrential rain swept through a large part of the country on Monday. In San Diego, floodwaters swept away vehicles and caused cars to pile on top of each other.

January 23, 2024 - 2:59 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Flash floods inundated homes and overturned cars in San Diego on Monday as torrential rain swept through a large swath of the U.S., toppling trees and overflowing streets across California.

Early morning flooding hit the town of Guerneville, north of San Francisco, where a creek overflowed after more than 4 inches of rain fell in 24 hours. The local school district canceled classes for the day.

Later, the weather system unleashed a severe punch on the south end of the state in the second major rain event of the winter.

