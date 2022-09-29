 | Thu, Sep 29, 2022
Florida nursing homes doing ‘as good as can be’ after storm

Natural disasters can be especially harmful to older and disabled people, and past hurricanes have produced devastating episodes.

September 29, 2022 - 3:10 PM

The sign of a dental office in St. Petersburg leans over on Thursday after strong wind and rain from Hurricane Ian.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s main nursing home organization said Thursday that initial reports are that facilities have weathered Hurricane Ian “as good as can be.”

Kristen Knapp, spokesperson for the Florida Health Care Association, said 43 nursing homes moved about 3,400 residents as of Thursday morning, mostly in hard-hit southwest Florida.

As many as 20 homes had reported electricity outages, but Knapp said generators are powering those buildings. Water was shut off at some facilities, too.

