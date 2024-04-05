 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Ford to delay production of EV trucks

Ford Motor Co. will delay rolling out new electric pickup trucks and SUVs as EV sales slow.

Electric vehicles are displayed. President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan encourages their production, proposing over $170 billion to boost the production of zero-emission buses and cars and increase the number of EV charging stations. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — With U.S. electric vehicle sales starting to slow, Ford Motor Co. says it will delay rolling out new electric pickup trucks and a new large electric SUV as it adds gas-electric hybrids to its model lineup.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company said Thursday that a much ballyhooed new electric pickup to be built at a new factory in Tennessee will be delayed until 2026.

The big electric SUV, with three rows of seats, will be delayed by two years until 2027 at the company’s factory in Oakville, Ontario near Toronto.

