Forecasters eye tropical storm; could strike Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it then may hit landfall along the southern U.S. Coast.

National News

June 4, 2020 - 9:24 AM

Map showing the location of tropical storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico Photo by NOAA and weather.com via TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to slowly weaken over 48 hours, and will likely become a tropical depression by this evening, before restrengthening Friday when it is expected to begin to make a move north in the direction of the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Cristobal, which made landfall in the Mexican state of Campeche early Wednesday, could potentially reach the Gulf Coast by Sunday or Monday, according to the NHC’s latest public advisories.

As of Wednesday evening, Cristobal was about 20 miles east of Ciudad del Carmen, near the Bay of Campeche, moving southeast at 3 mph. Maximum sustained winds have dropped from 60 mph to 50 mph, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the center of the storm. Gusts of 55 mph were reported Wednesday afternoon.

