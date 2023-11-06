 | Mon, Nov 06, 2023
Fortnite maker challenges Google

A jury will decide whether Google's digital payment processing system is illegally driving up prices in a lawsuit brought by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the same time it’s still entangled in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.

The latest threat will unfold in a San Francisco federal court, where a 10-person jury will decide whether Google’s digital payment processing system in the Play Store that distributes apps for phones running on its Android software has been illegally driving up prices for consumers and developers.

The case targeting Google’s Play Store is being brought by Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game, which lost in a similar 2021 trial focused on many of the same issues in Apple’s iPhone app store.

