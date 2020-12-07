Menu Search Log in

Four ex-presidents support vaccine

Former presidents encourage Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot as soon as it becomes available.

December 7, 2020

Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on September 30, 2018. Photo by (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA — A day after America witnessed its worst day in coronavirus-related deaths, Jimmy Carter joined three other living former presidents Thursday in encouraging Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot as soon as it becomes available.

In a statement, Carter, 96, said that he and his wife, Rosalynn, “are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunized as soon as it becomes available in their communities.”

Rosalynn Carter, who is 93, was a staunch advocate for vaccines as Georgia’s first lady and subsequently co-founded Vaccinate Your Family in 1991 to ensure equitable access to immunizations.

