Four ex-presidents support vaccine

ATLANTA — A day after America witnessed its worst day in coronavirus-related deaths, Jimmy Carter joined three other living former presidents Thursday in encouraging Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot as soon as it becomes available.

In a statement, Carter, 96, said that he and his wife, Rosalynn, “are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunized as soon as it becomes available in their communities.”

Rosalynn Carter, who is 93, was a staunch advocate for vaccines as Georgia’s first lady and subsequently co-founded Vaccinate Your Family in 1991 to ensure equitable access to immunizations.