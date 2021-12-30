 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Frigid Northwest braces for another round of snow

More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday. A state of emergency is likely in Nevada. And Seattle and Portland will get a break before another round of snow hits.

December 30, 2021 - 9:20 AM

A Caltrans worker directs traffic on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Applegate exit where Interstate 80 east bound was closed due to snow levels. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)

SEATTLE (AP) — A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.

More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars.

And in Nevada the governor plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada. 

