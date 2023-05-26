 | Fri, May 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

From the Civil War to sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction

Auto club AAA said in a travel forecast that this holiday weekend could be "one for the record books, especially at airports," with more than 42 million Americans projected to travel 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more.

By

National News

May 26, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Memorial Day is a time of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members, but it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of discounts on anything from mattresses to lawn mowers.

Auto club AAA said in a travel forecast that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports,” with more than 42 million Americans projected to travel 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more. Federal officials said Friday that the number of air travelers had already hit a pandemic-era high.

But for Manuel Castañeda Jr., 58, the day will be a quiet one in Durand, Illinois, outside Rockford. He lost his father, a U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam, in an accident in California while training other Marines in 1966.

Related
December 10, 2021
November 24, 2021
December 1, 2020
July 2, 2019
Most Popular