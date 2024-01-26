Furry surprise in theft suspect’s pocket: A tiny blue-eyed puppy

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Officers in a Detroit suburb found a furry surprise as they patted down a theft suspect: A tiny blue-eyed puppy, zipped inside the man’s jacket pocket.

Roseville police discovered the blue pit bull on Jan. 16 while arresting a man accused of stealing money from a bank customer.

The palm-sized female, about 5 weeks old, was taken to an animal shelter, where staff nicknamed her Bandit until they learned her name is Frappy, according to Jeff Randazzo, Macomb County’s chief animal control officer. Then she was transferred to foster care before being returned to her 24-year-old owner, once he was released from jail and paid an impound fee.