Garland testifies before House panel

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland stressed his independence from the White House and Congress during a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

“Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate,” Garland said. “As the president himself has said, and I reaffirm here today: I am not the president’s lawyer. I will add that I am not Congress’ prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people.”

Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for what would normally be a routine oversight hearing, but is instead expected to serve as a forum for Republicans to attempt to bolster their new impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. Republican lawmakers are set to air grievances about the charges brought against former President Donald Trump and the ongoing special counsel investigation of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.