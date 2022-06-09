Gas prices edging to $5 a gallon

DALLAS (AP) — The average price that Americans pay for a gallon of gasoline is closing in on $5, an unwelcome milestone and another drain on the wallets of consumers who are paying more for many other essentials too.

AAA said the nationwide average for regular on Thursday was $4.97 a gallon, up a quarter in just the last week and $1.90 more than drivers were paying a year ago.

GasBuddy, a service that helps drivers find deals on gas, said the average surpassed $5 for the first time ever.