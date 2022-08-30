 | Tue, Aug 30, 2022
Gen Z, millennials speak out about reluctance to have kids

Younger adults point to numerous reasons why they are delaying having children or choosing not to do so at all. Some cite the fall of Roe v. Wade, climate change, student debt and other financial burdens.

August 30, 2022 - 2:13 PM

The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020, the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years. Gen Z and millennials talk about why they are less likely to have children. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

NEW YORK (AP) — At 24, El Johnson has made up her mind that she won’t bear children, though she and her girlfriend haven’t ruled out adoption.

The graduate student who works in legal services in Austin, Texas, has a list of reasons for not wanting to give birth: the climate crisis and a genetic health condition among them.

“I don’t think it’s responsible to bring children into this world,” Johnson said. “There are already kids who need homes. I don’t know what kind of world it’s going to be in 20, 30, 40 years.”

