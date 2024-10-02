Georgia chemical plant fire smell, haze drifts to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta residents will likely smell chlorine and wake up to hazy conditions Thursday morning as the winds are expected to move west from the Conyers chemical plant, officials said.

After shifting Wednesday night, the smoke is predicted to settle near the ground as it moves toward Atlanta, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

“It is important to know that as the air settles each evening, smoke settles towards the ground as well,” the agency stated. “As the air lifts back up in the afternoon and evening, the smell and haze should dissipate. Chlorine has a very low odor threshold, meaning you can smell it before it reaches a harmful level.”

On Wednesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is still monitoring air quality levels coming from the plume of smoke. The first-term mayor said as the winds shift, particularly in the early morning hours, Atlantans could continue to notice the chemical smell for days to come.

“We’re preparing to notify our residents of potential morning chlorine smells again and what precautions we all need to take,” he said. “And looking at the wind patterns, that may continue for a few days until this fully subsides.”

AT MID-MORNING Wednesday, a large mile-long plume was still visible over Conyers as crews worked at the plant that caught on fire days earlier. But as the sun lifted above the horizon, so did the shelter-in-place order for Rockdale County residents.

Those living nearby have been advised to stay inside every evening through early morning until Friday. The large cloud of smoke — now caused by a chemical reaction, not a fire — has been shifting based on weather conditions. On Wednesday afternoon, officials warned of poor visibility on I-20 in the county between mile markers 78 and 82 due to heavy smoke.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution and roll up car windows if near the area,” the Georgia Department of Transportation noted.

People who are especially susceptible to irritant gas, such as those with respiratory problems, pregnant women, children and the elderly, should limit their time outdoors.

The county, with a population of more than 90,000, had been told to shelter in place after the fire broke Sunday. About 17,000 of those people were placed under evacuation orders. The broad shelter-in-place order was lifted Monday evening as officials pivoted to advising residents to hunker down again early Tuesday only if winds pushed the plume overhead.

By Tuesday afternoon, officials recommended that residents shelter in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Clouds and haze are expected to linger in Conyers following the fire, which has raised concerns about air quality across metro Atlanta and Georgia and has already led to several lawsuits from residents.

Rockdale government offices will be closed the entire week. Rockdale schools were already closed this week for fall break. Neighboring Newton County Schools, closed since Monday, reopened Wednesday on a two-hour delay.