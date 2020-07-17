Menu Search Log in

Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won’t retire

Supreme Court justice says she's receiving chemotherapy for liver cancer. Her history of cancer goes back 20 years.

By

National News

July 17, 2020 - 2:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks “to keep my cancer at bay.”

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

Related
July 15, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 5, 2020
Trending