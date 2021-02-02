Gloomy groundhog predicts more winter

Menu Search Log in

Punxsutawney Phil emerged on a snowy morning to see his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. It was a virtual ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

February 2, 2021 - 9:15 AM

Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction at Gobbler's Knob on Groundhog Day 2020. Feb. 02, 2020

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.

Members of Phil’s “inner circle” woke up the furry critter at 7:25 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see whether he would see his shadow or not.

Shortly after this year’s prediction was revealed, one of the members of the inner circle shared a message he said Phil had told him earlier in the day: “After winter, you’re looking forward to one of the most beautiful and brightest springs you’ve ever seen.”

