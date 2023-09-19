 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
GOP sets first impeachment inquiry date

House Republicans said they will hold their first hearing next week into an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over the business activity involving his son, Hunter Biden.

September 19, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The hearing — scheduled for Sept. 28 — is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround the allegations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s overseas businesses, according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee.

Republicans — led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — have contended in recent weeks that Biden’s actions from his time as vice president show a “culture of corruption,” and that his son used the “Biden brand” to advance his business with foreign clients.

