 | Wed, May 05, 2021
Menu Search Log in

GOP sets sights on Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney spoke out against former President Donald Trump. She's now facing removal from her party's leadership post.

By

National News

May 5, 2021 - 9:15 AM

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a news conference with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republican members of the House of Representatives at the Capitol on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican publicly called Wednesday for the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney as the party’s third-ranking leader in the chamber, adding momentum to the drive to topple her after she clashed repeatedly with former President Donald Trump. 

In a statement from spokesperson Lauren Fine, Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip, said he is backing New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik for Cheney’s post. 

Cheney, R-Wyo., has provoked Republican ire for repeatedly trading barbs with Trump, blasting his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Related
February 4, 2021
February 3, 2021
January 7, 2021
July 1, 2020
Most Popular