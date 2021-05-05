GOP sets sights on Cheney

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican publicly called Wednesday for the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney as the party’s third-ranking leader in the chamber, adding momentum to the drive to topple her after she clashed repeatedly with former President Donald Trump.

In a statement from spokesperson Lauren Fine, Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip, said he is backing New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik for Cheney’s post.

Cheney, R-Wyo., has provoked Republican ire for repeatedly trading barbs with Trump, blasting his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.