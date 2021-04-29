 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

GOP’s Tim Scott suggests Democrats use race as political weapon

In his response to President Joe Biden's address to Congress, Sen. Scott accused Democrats of being purposefully divisive.

By

National News

April 29, 2021 - 11:01 AM

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered the Republican response to President Biden's address Wednesday night. Photo by (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats on Wednesday of dividing the country and suggested they’re wielding race as “a political weapon,” using the official Republican response to President Joe Biden’s maiden speech to Congress to credit the GOP for leading the country out of its pandemic struggles and toward a hopeful future.

Scott, R-S.C., in his nationally televised rebuttal of Biden’s address, belittled the new president’s initial priorities — aimed at combating the deadly virus and spurring the economy — as wasteful expansions of big government.

“We should be expanding options and opportunities for all families,” said Scott, who preaches a message of optimism while remaining a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, “not throwing money at certain issues because Democrats think they know best.”

Related
February 2, 2021
August 25, 2020
October 4, 2019
November 7, 2018
Most Popular