Grace is a hurricane and Henri will be soon

Forecasters are monitoring a new disturbance in the eastern Atlantic. They’re also watching the newly re-strengthened Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon.

A Hurricane Henri could be the first one in 30 years to make a direct landfall in New England, the region of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The new disturbance over the eastern Atlantic was producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.