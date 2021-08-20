 | Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Grace is a hurricane and Henri will be soon

Grace blasts the Yucatan Peninsula and Henri could hit New England - the first one in 30 years.

National News

August 20, 2021 - 1:57 PM

Map locating Hurricane Grace in the Gulf and Henri in the Atlantic.

Forecasters are monitoring a new disturbance in the eastern Atlantic. They’re also watching the newly re-strengthened Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon.

A Hurricane Henri could be the first one in 30 years to make a direct landfall in New England, the region of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The new disturbance over the eastern Atlantic was producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

