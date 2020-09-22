Menu Search Log in

Graham says GOP has votes to confirm Trump court pick

Senate Judiciary chairman says enough Republicans will confirm justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court.

By

National News

September 22, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Tributes to late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are seen at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2020. - Ginsburg died on September 18, 2020 at the age of 87. US President Donald Trump on September 19, 2020 said he would nominate a woman to succeed late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The president's desire to "to move quickly" on the process, despite Democrats's; vehement opposition, is likely to dominate the campaigns -- alongside other hot-button issues such as the coronavirus and America's ongoing racial reckoning -- ahead of the November 3 election. Photo by (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to the Senate Judiciary chairman who will shepherd the nomination through the chamber.

“The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee,” Chairman Lindsey Graham told Fox News late Monday. “We’ve got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.” 

Trump is expected to announce his choice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg by week’s end, setting off a monumental Senate battle with Democrats, who contend it’s too close to the November election. 

Related
September 21, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 17, 2020
June 27, 2018
Trending