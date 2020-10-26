Gulf Coast braces for Zeta

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Zeta rapidly strengthened overnight and is forecast to turn into a Category 1 hurricane sometime Monday. The storm is expected to near the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing stormy conditions from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. today, Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center. The storm is about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and its tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Forecasters expect the storm will pick up speed and see additional strengthening until it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula late today, where it could make landfall.