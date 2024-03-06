 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Haley drops out of presidential race, leaving Donald Trump as likely nominee

Nikki Haley suspended her campaign after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday.

By

National News

March 6, 2024 - 2:39 PM

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, her home state. As a uniter, Haley’s candidacy continues to give Republicans a choice. Haley says she also would not abandon Ukraine to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Photo by Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Haley didn’t endorse the former president in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina. Instead, she encouraged him to earn the support of the coalition of moderate Republicans and independent voters who supported her.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that,” she said. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.”

Related
August 26, 2020
August 25, 2020
April 17, 2018
April 16, 2018
Most Popular