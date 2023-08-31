Hawaii at risk for more wildfires, forecasters warn

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service this week warned gusty winds and low humidity have increased the risk that fires could spread rapidly in the western parts of each Hawaiian island, three weeks after a deadly blaze tore through a coastal Maui town during a similar alert.

But the agency said winds would not be as powerful compared to Aug. 8 when flames burned down much of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people and destroying more than 2,000 structures. The fire was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Lahaina’s flames were fanned by wind gusts topping 60 mph. This time, winds are forecast to be 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, said Maureen Ballard, meteorologist at the agency’s Honolulu office.