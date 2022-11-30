 | Thu, Dec 01, 2022
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

Even though there were no evacuation orders, some people decided to leave their homes, prompting officials to open shelters in the Kona and Kau areas.

National News

November 30, 2022 - 5:22 PM

Mauna Loa eruption as viewed from Waikoloa. The world’s largest active volcano erupted in Hawaii Sunday, for the first time in nearly four decades, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was the first eruption since 1984, according to its Hawaii Volcano Observatory daily update. ZUMA PRESS/COVER IMAGES/TNS

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it’s also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.

It was just four years ago that Nicole Skilling fled her home near a community where more than 700 residences were destroyed by lava. She relocated to the South Kona area, only to find herself packing her car with food and supplies this week after Mauna Loa erupted late Sunday.

Officials were initially concerned that lava flowing down the side of the volcano would head toward South Kona, but scientists later assured the public that the eruption migrated to a rift zone on Mauna Loa’s northeast flank and wasn’t threatening any communities.

