 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after two months

Kilauea began erupting again after a two-month pause. It's one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

By

National News

September 11, 2023 - 2:53 PM

This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed Sunday afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.

Related
June 7, 2023
March 8, 2023
July 16, 2018
May 19, 2018
Most Popular