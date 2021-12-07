 | Tue, Dec 07, 2021
Hawaiian islands on alert for stormy weather

While the rest of the continental United States has largely enjoyed docile weather in recent weeks, Hawaii is bearing the brunt of an unusually powerful storm that may bring floods, landslides and crashing tree limbs.

December 7, 2021 - 9:59 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — From the empty shores of Oahu’s Waikiki Beach to the snowy summit of the Big Island’s highest peak, an unusually strong winter storm is clobbering the Hawaiian Islands and raising the threat of dangerous flash floods, landslides and crashing tree limbs.

The strong storm over the nation’s only island state left eloping couples without weddings and tourists stuck indoors. It also threatened the state’s infrastructure with a deluge of rain and wind.

Five boys between the ages of 9 and 10 were rescued from a raging creek by Honolulu Fire Department workers, a statement from the agency said.

