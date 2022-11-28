 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

The world's largest active volcano started to erupt in Hawaii for the first time in nearly four decades. The lava flow were contained and not threatening to nearby communities.

By

National News

November 28, 2022 - 2:26 PM

A tour group near the summit of Mauna Kea looks toward Mauna Loa, 20 miles away. (Toni Salama/Chicago Tribune/MCT)

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.

The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities.

“However, lava flows in the summit region are visible from Kona. There is currently no indication of any migration of the eruption into a rift zone,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement. A rift zone is where the mountain is splitting apart, the rock is cracked and relatively weak and it’s easier for magma to emerge.

