‘He needs his lawyer on speed dial’

Santos, a 34-year-old Republican, admitted this week to misrepresenting areas of his biography including his education, professional experience and property ownership.

U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 19, 2022. Santos is under legal scrutiny for admittedly lying to the public during his campaign. (Wade Vandervort/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — An unrepentant Rep.-elect George Santos, who remains on track to be sworn in next week, faced growing legal scrutiny in recent days, as his web of known falsehoods expanded to include a misleading claim that his mother died on 9/11.

Over two days, the state attorney general’s office, the Nassau County district attorney’s office and the Queens district attorney’s office all signaled that they had set Santos in their sights.

Perhaps most alarmingly for the incoming congressman, federal prosecutors have started to comb through his public filings, ABC News reported. Santos appears to have swiftly built personal wealth despite a history of debt and financial troubles.

