Health experts: Flu season mild, but not yet over

NEW YORK (AP) — This winter’s mild flu season has faded to a trickle of cases in much of the U.S., but health officials aren’t ready to call it over.

Since the beginning of the year, positive flu test results and doctor’s office visits for flu-like illness are down. But second waves of influenza are not unusual, and some experts said it’s possible a late winter or spring surge could be coming.

“The question we’re asking ourselves now is: ‘Is this it, or is there more to come?’” said Lynnette Brammer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.