 | Mon, Dec 06, 2021
Health officials: Omicron may be less dangerous

The omicron variant is rapidly spreading around the U.S., but early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta.

December 6, 2021 - 9:14 AM

A person receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Guatemalan Maya Center in Lake Worth, Florida on August 13, 2021.

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about omicron’s severity.

Reports from South Africa, where it emerged  and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.

