 | Mon, Jul 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Heat, drought hurts you-pick farms

You-pick farms that allow customers to harvest straight from a tree, bush or ground are struggling through heat, drought and haze.

By

National News

July 31, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

BRIGHTON, Iowa (AP) — You-pick farms are struggling through heat, drought and haze as customers cancel picking appointments and crops across Iowa refuse to grow.

These farms offer visitors the chance to harvest their own produce straight from the tree, bush or ground.

But this summer marks Iowa’s third year in a row of drought. And that is hurting farmers who grow water-intensive crops like blueberries and strawberries that are particularly sensitive to heat and drought, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

Related
December 2, 2021
June 17, 2021
August 26, 2019
July 21, 2012
Most Popular