Heavy rains soak Texas as downpours continue

HOUSTON (AP) — Heavy rains in Texas on Wednesday closed schools and elevated flooding risks around Houston in another round of soaking downpours that have made for a soggy and dangerous week across large portions of the U.S.

A stretch of wet and freezing winter weather has swept away vehicles in San Diego, led to high-water rescues in San Antonio and coated roads with ice in the Midwest. Rain was expected to continue pushing across the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday.

In San Antonio, a police vehicle on Wednesday was stuck on a heavily flooded access road to Interstate 35, with moving water reaching almost to the door handles. A police spokesman told KSAT television station that the officer was there to block traffic because of the rising waters, but ended up getting stuck. Police said the officer got safely out of the vehicle.