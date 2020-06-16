Menu Search Log in

High Court says law protects LGBTQ rights

The U.S. Supreme Court rules civil rights laws protect gay, lesbian and transgender people. The ruling is certain to have ramifications across the country.

By

National News

June 16, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Parade participants carry a huge rainbow flag past city hall on Lakeside Avenue during the 2015 Cleveland Pride Parade. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal anti-discrimination laws protect gay and transgender employees. Photo by TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

