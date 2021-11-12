 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
Homer Plessy, key to ‘separate but equal,’ on road to pardon

Civil rights icon Homer Plessy, arrested in 1892 ago for sitting in a "whites only" railroad car, may soon have his record expunged, the state of Louisiana ruled Friday. His case sparked the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws.

November 12, 2021 - 3:17 PM

Homer Plessy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, whose decision to sit in a “whites-only” railroad car to protest discrimination led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling affirming state segregation laws.

The state Board of Pardons’ unanimous decision to clear the Creole man’s record of a conviction now goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon. He was out of state and not immediately available for comment.

The Plessy v. Ferguson decision cemented racial segregation for another half-century, justifying whites-only spaces in trains and buses, hotels, theaters, schools and other public accommodations until the Supreme Court unanimously overruled it with their Brown v. the Board of Education decision in 1954. That decision led to the widespread desegregation of schools and the eventual stripping away of vestiges of the Jim Crow laws that discriminated against Black citizens.

