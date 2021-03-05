Horny toads are disappearing. Can they be saved?

Menu Search Log in

A Texas horned lizard being tracked at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City. Photo by (Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — The legend goes something like this: In 1897, the good people of Eastland, Texas, put a time capsule in the cornerstone of the courthouse being built downtown. In went a Bible, some newspapers, a bottle of whiskey.

And a Texas horned lizard.

The town grew and grew, and by 1928, it needed a bigger courthouse. The old one was torn down, and a couple of thousand people watched as the marble cornerstone was pried open. To everyone’s astonishment, the dusty critter buried 31 years earlier was still alive.

