 | Fri, Dec 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

House expels Rep. George Santos

The House voted 311-114 to expel Republican Rep. George Santos after an ethics report accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.

By

National News

December 1, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov. 30. After a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee citing egregious violations, Santos could be expelled from Congress this week. Photo by (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use. He was just the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

The vote to expel was 311-114. Expulsion requires support from two-thirds of the House, a purposefully high bar, but a blistering House Ethics Committee report that accused Santos of breaking federal law proved decisive.

As it became clear that he would be expelled, Santos placed his overcoat over his shoulders, shook hands with conservative members who voted against his expulsion and departed the House chamber.

Related
November 30, 2023
November 16, 2023
May 10, 2023
January 29, 2021
Most Popular