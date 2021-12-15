House holds Meadows in contempt for Jan. 6 role

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection — making it the first time the chamber has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.

The two GOP votes were by Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who serve on the committee

Cheney, the panel’s vice chairwoman, said at the committee’s Monday evening meeting that an important issue raised by Meadows’s texts during the siege is whether Trump sought to obstruct the congressional certification by refusing to send a strong message to the rioters to stop.