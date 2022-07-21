House OKs bill to protect contraception

WASHINGTON (AP) — The right to use contraceptives would be written into law under a measure that Democrats pushed through the House on Thursday, their latest campaign-season response to concerns a conservative Supreme Court that already erased federal abortion rights could go further.

The House’s 228-195 roll call was largely along party lines and sent the measure to the Senate, where its fate seemed dim. The bill is the latest example of Democrats latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters by casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

Democrats said that with the high court recently overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, the justices and GOP lawmakers are on track to go even further than banning abortions.