House OKs Jan. 6 investigation

'We will be judged by future generations as to how we value our democracy.' - Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker

July 1, 2021 - 10:06 AM

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump clash with police and security forces as people storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Brent Stirton/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sharply split along party lines, the House launched a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, approving a special committee to probe the violent attack as police officers who were injured fighting Donald Trump’s supporters watched from the gallery above. 

The vote to form the panel was 222-190, with all but two Republicans objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge. The action came after Senate Republicans blocked creation of an independent commission that would have been evenly split between the two parties.

I try not to take these things personally, but it’s very personal for me.

