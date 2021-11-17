House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Ahead of today’s planned vote, Democratic lawmakers said Gosar’s actions amounted to threatening another member’s life, calling the video “so beyond the pale.” Republicans warned Democrats to be careful about dictating the punishment of those who serve in the minority because of the precedent it will set.

Earlier this year, the House stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments for spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.