 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
House to vote on same-sex marriage

Amid concern the Supreme Court could target laws beyond the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. House prepared to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

July 19, 2022 - 3:07 PM

A sea of people waving pride flags walk the route during the 45th Annual San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade on June 28, 2015, two days after the Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. (Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House prepared to vote Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, concerned that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans.

Lawmakers were opening a robust and potentially wrenching debate on the controversial issues in what was partly a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views. It also reflects the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that appears intent on revisiting apparently settled U.S. laws.

“The extremist right-wing majority on the Supreme Court has put our country down a perilous path,” said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., in a floor speech setting Tuesday’s process in motion.

