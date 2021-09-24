 | Sat, Sep 25, 2021
House votes on infrastructure, reconciliation hang in the balance

On the line is funding for clean energy, child care, health insurance, affordable housing and more

September 24, 2021 - 6:13 PM

From left, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefly joins Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a news conference on September 23, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — House leaders said Friday they’ll try to pass both major pieces of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda in their chamber next week in a high-stakes test of Democratic Party unity and resolve. But they aren’t making firm promises on timing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would consider a bipartisan infrastructure package on Monday, though she left the door open to postponing a final vote on the measure. “We will have a vote when we have the votes,” she said. 

Asked about a floor vote next week on the still-evolving $3.5 trillion package of new spending and tax breaks for clean energy, child care, health insurance, affordable housing and more, Pelosi hedged. “That’s the plan,” she said. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, told reporters he planned to announce the reconciliation bill as a “possibility” for next week’s floor schedule.”

