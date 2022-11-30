 | Wed, Nov 30, 2022
House votes to avert rail strike

A House measure to ward off a potentially crippling rail strike advanced Wednesday, and will go to the Senate. President Biden asked Congress to act quickly to avert a potential stoppage.

By

National News

November 30, 2022 - 1:57 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved.

The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved there, it will be quickly signed by President Joe Biden, who requested the action.

Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and avert the rail stoppage that could strike a devastating blow to the nation’s fragile economy by disrupting the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods. Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Farm Bureau Federation warned that halting rail service would cause a $2 billion per day hit to the economy.

