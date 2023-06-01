 | Wed, May 31, 2023
Houses OKs debt ceiling to avoid default

165 Democrats and 149 Republicans voted for the measure. Kansas' Rep. Tracey Mann, Republican representing the 1st District, was the only member of the Kansas delegation to oppose the measure.

May 31, 2023 - 9:21 PM

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to members of the press on May 31, 2023. The House passed The Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veering away from a default crisis, the House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package late Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans against fierce conservative blowback and progressive dissent.

The hard-fought deal pleased few, but lawmakers assessed it was better than the alternative — a devastating economic upheaval if Congress failed to act. Tensions ran high throughout the day as hard-right Republicans refused the deal, while Democrats said “extremist” GOP views were risking a debt default as soon as next week.

With the House vote of 314-117, the bill now heads to the Senate with passage expected by week’s end.

