How a traffic stop led to a federal lawsuit on seizures

Traffic stops and seizures from vans transporting cash collected at legal marijuana dispensaries are little more than highway robbery, attorneys say in a federal lawsuit. The suit highlights glaring areas of confusion among law enforcement agencies.

National News

February 8, 2022 - 7:31 AM

Dashboard camera video shows a May 17, 2021, traffic stop by a Dickinson County sheriff’s deputy of an armored vehicle. The recording includes a conversation with a DEA agent about how to justify taking cash from the vehicle when it returned a day later. Photo by Duane Schrag / Kansas Reflector

ABILENE — The dashboard camera video shows eastbound Interstate 70 traffic whizzing past Dickinson County sheriff’s deputy Kalen Robison’s patrol car, which is parked crosswise in the median about three miles west of Abilene.

Robison suddenly pulls out into the left lane, accelerates rapidly and within a couple of miles pulls behind a white van, which immediately moves onto the shoulder and stops. As he walks up to the passenger-side window of the van, which turns out to be an armored vehicle, he tells dispatchers he believes the van has Colorado plates.

Robison tells the driver he pulled her over because the tag was partially obscured, then asks what she is hauling.

