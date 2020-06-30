Menu Search Log in

How risky is flying during the pandemic?

Some airlines are now booking flights to full capacity. There are risks of infections, but precautions can limit the chance of infection.

By

National News

June 30, 2020 - 9:00 AM

A Boeing 737 MAX-7 lands at Boeing Field in Seattle in front of a line of 737 MAX airplanes after a test flight Monday afternoon June 29, 2020. The FAA has given approval for Boeing to resume testing the MAX jets. (Mike Siegel/Seattle Times/TNS)

How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic? 

Flying can increase your risk of exposure to infection, but airlines are taking some precautions and you can, too. 

Air travel means spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which puts you into close contact with other people. As travel slowly recovers, planes are becoming more crowded, which means you will likely sit close to other people, often for hours, which raises your risk.

Related
May 1, 2020
April 9, 2020
March 5, 2020
March 4, 2020
Trending