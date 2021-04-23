How to get help with rent

An estimated 8.8 million Americans are behind on their rent, according the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. While relief efforts have staved off some of the housing crisis, rent is still going to come due.

The federal government has approved two rounds of rental assistance, worth more than $46 billion total, that is slowly making its way to renters.

Additionally, the federal eviction moratorium has been extended to the end of June. But avoiding eviction does not erase any rent owed. Estimates vary, but the Urban Institute said renters owe anywhere from $13.2 billion to $52.6 billion in back rent.