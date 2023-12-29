 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Huge surf pounds West Coast and Hawaii, flooding some low-lying areas

Waves could be up to 40 feet at some locations in Northern California. Hawaii also was forecasting large waves.

By

National News

December 29, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Beachgoers watch as turbulent surf pounds the coast at Manhattan Beach on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Photo by (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powerful surf rolled onto beaches on the West Coast and Hawaii on Thursday as a big swell generated by the stormy Pacific Ocean pushed toward shorelines, causing localized flooding.

Forecasters urged people to stay off rocks and jetties, and to not turn their backs to the ocean because of the danger of “sneaker waves” — occasional much bigger waves that can run far up the sand and wash someone off a beach.

A high surf warning for parts of Northern California said waves would range from 28 to 33 feet  and up to 40 feet at some locations, the National Weather Service said, adding that there were reports of flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

Related
October 11, 2021
May 15, 2020
August 25, 2018
August 22, 2018
Most Popular