 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Hundreds of convictions, but a mystery is still unsolved after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

More than, 1,230 people have been convicted on various federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hunt is far from over, as authorities continue working to identify suspects.

By

National News

January 5, 2024 - 2:49 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of far-right extremist groups. Former police officers. An Olympic gold medalist swimmer. And active duty U.S. Marines.

They are among the hundreds of people who have been convicted in the massive prosecution of the Jan 6, 2021, riot in the three years since the stunned nation watched the U.S. Capitol attack unfold on live TV.

Washington’s federal courthouse remains flooded with trials, guilty plea hearings and sentencings stemming from what has become the largest criminal investigation in American history. And the hunt for suspects is far from over.

Related
March 8, 2022
March 8, 2022
December 23, 2021
July 7, 2021
Most Popular