Idaho legislators recess for COVID-19 outbreak

At least six Representatives contracted the virus in the past week. The state legislature immediately recessed until April 6. The lawmakers typically did not wear masks or practice social distancing as recommended by health officials.

March 19, 2021 - 3:38 PM

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House and Senate on Friday quickly moved to recess until April 6 as the coronavirus spread in the Statehouse.

House legislative leaders abruptly canceled all committee meetings Friday morning. Two House members — Reps. James Ruchti, a Pocatello Democrat, and Greg Chaney, a Caldwell Republican — tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. That makes six House members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, an Oakley Republican, said House leaders decided to recess given that six House members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. He said he knows of one staffer who also tested positive.

