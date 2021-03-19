Idaho legislators recess for COVID-19 outbreak

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House and Senate on Friday quickly moved to recess until April 6 as the coronavirus spread in the Statehouse.

House legislative leaders abruptly canceled all committee meetings Friday morning. Two House members — Reps. James Ruchti, a Pocatello Democrat, and Greg Chaney, a Caldwell Republican — tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. That makes six House members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, an Oakley Republican, said House leaders decided to recess given that six House members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. He said he knows of one staffer who also tested positive.